Two prominent traditional rulers from Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on political parties to maintain peace during the election in the state.

This is even as they lauded the peaceful ways the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede has been conducting his campaigns.

The monarchs, the Alara of Ilaramokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti, and Olujare of Ijare, Oba Ikokotiri Adegbamigbe, decribed Jegede as a peace-loving politician, even as they urged others to emulate him.

Oba Adefehinti, who received Jegede in his palace, said: “everybody knows PDP and its candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede as a peace loving politician. There is no doubt that he has the interest of the people at heart. Therefore, we are appealing to our politicians to make peace and tranquillity their watchwords, in the forthcoming governorship election.”

Both monarchs also lamented that they had not felt the impact of the state government in their localities, recalling that all the existing amenities in their domains were provided during the PDP administration in the state.

“Look at our roads; there are no good roads in all Ifedore Local Government and the government is claiming it has constructed roads across the state. Any government that has the interest of the people at heart will always have God’s backing in turn,” Oba Adefehinti said.

Responding, Jegede lauded the royal fathers for being bold to express the plights of their people, and assured that if voted in as governor, he would embark on massive road construction across the communities.

“I will also make school fees affordable, empower the youths through job creation and assist farmers and traders through micro-credit loans. I will equally build schools, health centres, while water and light will be provided, because the PDP government is for the less-privileged like widows, farmers, the youth and disabled persons,” he said.