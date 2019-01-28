Traditional rulers from across Nigeria under the umbrella of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), have converged in Abuja to discuss the state of Nigeria and the forthcoming general elections.

Oni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, are among countless number of first class and other classes of traditional rulers in attendance.

The 10th General Assembly meeting is convening under the theme, “Building a synergy towards free, fair, credible and violent-free 2019 general election-the traditional rulers”.

It is expected that the meeting will witness extensive discussions on several issues that would strengthen the peace and unity of Nigeria, and promote free, fair and credible polls.