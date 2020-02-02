Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that traditional rulers are critical in the development of the State, stressing his deep respect for them.

Wike spoke, yesterday, during the installation ceremony of former Minister of Transport, Abiye Sekibo, as Head of Achin War Canoe House, of Kiniju Town and admission as member of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs at National Field, Okrika, in Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I have great respect for traditional rulers because they are critical to the development of our state.

“It is regrettable that some politicians always want to play politics with the traditional institution. I am the only governor who has always declared open their quarterly meetings. It was not so in the past.

The governor assured that he would always promote the tradition and culture of Rivers people.

“Carry along your official Staff of office, which distinguishes you as traditional rulers. Our traditional rulers must prove at all times that they are not second class citizens”, Wike stressed.

He urged celebrant to use his experience and contacts to add value to the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, adding that his experience is still required in the political landscape.