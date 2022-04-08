From Gyang Bere, Jos

Traditional rulers across the three senatorial districts of Plateau State are regarded as endangered species due to the activities of kidnappers. Most of them are living in perpetual fear of kidnappers who invade their residences and abduct them for ransom.

These devilish activities have subjected many traditional rulers in Plateau to excruciating pains that have exposed them to life-threatening diseases. Sadly, their family members, particularly children and spouses, are not left out in the atrocities committed by kidnappers. They abduct them as alternative when their targets are not found at home.

This has been the pattern in Plateau in the last few months, where several traditional rulers and their relations have been kidnapped and huge sums of money paid as ransom for their release.

This trend of criminal activities has become a norm in the state, with the recent abduction of Da Gyang Gut Balak, the Gwom Rwei Vwang, who was returning from an official engagement when he was kidnapped on January 16, 2022, close to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Study (NIPSS), Kuru, and spent close to 24 hours with his abductors before he regained freedom.

It was learned that close to N5 million was paid by the community to free him after serious negotiation between the community and the kidnappers. He was released the following day at about 12 midnight after the ransom was paid.

Before the abduction of Balak, the paramount ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau Central Senatorial District, Chief Charles Mato, was kidnapped by gunmen. He was whisked away on December 24, 2021, after his his wife and children had gone to Jos for Christmas celebrations.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, numbering over 10, invaded the palace that fateful day, putting on masks to concealed their identity. The shot at random to scared the villagers away before taking the traditional ruler.

The abductors got in contact with the communities and began negotiations the following day. They first demanded N50 million from the community, which they couldn’t provide, but kept on negotiating and pleading for his release, while the security agencies were also tracking the criminals.

Chief Mato, who had deteriorating health challenges, was kept for more than seven days. It was learnt that his abductors gave him medications in captivity to keep his health from getting out of control.

The community kept begging and negotiating with the kidnappers until they reached a compromise that led to his release on January 1, 2022.

It was alleged that a first class traditional ruler, Da Nelson Bakfur, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, who was part of the negotiating team for the release of Chief Mato, died when the kidnappers told him that he was their next target.

The southern senatorial zone of Plateau State is not left out in this heinous crime as the wife of Long Bwall of Bwall District, in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, Mrs. Elizabeth Leklat, was also kidnapped.

It was learnt that the kidnappers visited the house in the wee hours of that fateful day when the traditional ruler was not at home. They decided to abduct the wife, leaving the entire community in despair.

The emerging trend of kidnapping has compelled most traditional rulers in the state to go into hiding. Most of them have trimmed down the number of public events to attend and their comments over issues.

Investigation revealed that traditional rulers became endangered in the state because of payment of ransom by the entire community members and alleged involvement of government in payment of ransom, making them ‘lucrative’ targets.

The member representing Jos South state constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom, called on security agencies to beef up security around the residences of traditional rulers in the state with a view to giving them some level of protection.

He said: “Kidnapping of traditional rulers in Plateau has become worrisome because they are becoming more of endangered species. These are institutions that demand our attention and that of the security (agencies).”

Fom said despite the signing into law of death penalty for kidnappers by Governor Simon Lalong’s administration in the state, kidnapping and other criminalities have remained on the increase.

Meanwhile, the Operation Safe Haven has vowed to deal with any individual or group of people working to undermine or make the state ungovernable.

Military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, in reaction to the kidnappings, said the command would uncover those behind it and make them face the wrath of the law.