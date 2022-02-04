Traditional rulers and media professionals led the impressive roll call that graced the grand opening of Highpoint Event Centre and Suites, yesterday, in Lagos.

Among those present include the Ilara of Ilara, Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Wale Ahmed, his counterpart in Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, former special adviser on Media to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, former commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, Steve Ayorinde, former chief press secretary to former Lagos governor, Habib Aruna, former Lagos lawmaker, Segun Olulade, Publisher of Encomium, Major Akinpelu, among many others.

The event was also graced by the Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo Jnr, who delivered a short exhortation.

Managing Director of the centre, Omolara Adebiyi, in her remarks, said the idea of citing the hall in Agindingbi area of Ikeja was to provide a comfortable and exquisite event centre to enable guests mark their memorable events.

“This dream of a world class event centre was born out of the desire to meet the growing need of befitting celebration venues for our special occasions.The demand of world class event centre that are within every one’s reach far outweighs the supply available.The dream was conceived and we ran with it and to the glory of God, we are celebrating the manifestation of that little dream. I was asked once why Agindingbi and my reply was why not Agidingbi? We seem to have enough posh places to make our memorable events when the traffic takes us to the Island but we don’t have any or enough such places while the reverse is the case.

“Ladies and gentlemen, HighPoint is born and it is a world class event centre in the serene neighbourhood of Agindingbi, Ikeja with ample parking space. It is fully equipped with all that an event centre of its calibre should boast of anywhere in the world. And it is also available for everyone. When I say available for everyone, I mean everyone. The high class, the middle class, the diaspora and Nigerians and non-Nigerians. And everyone who love good things and cherishes good memories,” she said.

She added that the event centre is well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will make guests comfortable in a serene environment and make celebrations unforgettable.

One of the unique features of the double-floor Centre, Adebiyi said, is the capacity to accommodate at least 1,000 guests on each floor.

The event centre is totally equipped with top class sound system, CCTV cameras, A-grade stage lights and chandeliers and interior decor that will leave guests stunned with a satisfying feeling of value for money.

The Event Centre also comes with a luxurious 20-room lounge including a two-room VIP lounge and 18 single rooms that will make guests feel at home away from home.