Traditional rulers in Osun State have pledged their full support for the government to battle insecurity.

The monarchs gave the assurance following a request by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, during a visit to rejoice with him, over his victory, last Friday, at the Supreme Court, which reaffirmed his election.

Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, Secretary to the State Government Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, Head of Service, D.r Festus Olowogboyega, were among top officials who joined the governor to receive the royal fathers.

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, said: “The purpose of our visit is to congratulate our governor, on behalf of the Osun State Council of Obas over his victory at the apex court.

“We were commissioned by the Chairman of the Council, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to pray and wish Mr. Governor a fruitful tenure in office.

“I want to reassure our commitment and determination to continuously support the governor and the government most especially the security agencies to keep our state save.

“Though God is the ultimate security, but, on our part, we will do the needful. We will discuss ways to be of help to secure our state. The issue of security is not a thing to be discussed in public, but, we will come up with workable strategies to actualise security plan.”

On his part, Oyetola urged the Obas to support his government and pledged equitable delivery of democratic dividends adding that the people would be involved in the decision on what projects to site in their communities.