Traditional rulers in Niger State have pledged to support the community policing introduced by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, to enhance security of lives and properties in the country.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger state Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar made the pledge at the inauguration of community policing Committees of Bida, Gbako, Katcha and Lavun local government areas, on Tuesday at his palace in Bida.

Abubakar, who maintained that peace was the prerequisite for any meaningful development, said the traditional institution in the state would remain resolute in it’s quest to achieving such noble target.

He however stressed the need for his subjects especially members of committees to always provide useful information to security agencies about criminal elements in their midst.

“All hands must be on deck to holistically tackle the current insecurity challenges,” the monarch said.

In his speech, Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state said that effective implementation of community policing policy would go a long way in crime prevention in the country.

Usman said that the world was now in an era of community policing and crime prevention was everybody’s responsibility. ” Bringing stakeholders together and engaging them will prepare them to come forward with require intelligence information that could aid in apprehending bad elements in the society,” Usman said. He commended the committee members for accepting to serve, and noted that community policing was the best way to reclaim public space from disgruntled and disoriented persons.

He also commended the support and advice of Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on enhancing security in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Gov. Abubakar Bello had in May inaugurated the state Community Policing Advisory Committee.( NAN)