Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Traditional rulers and residents in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State have staged a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over the disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), to the poorest households by the Federal Government.

The disbursement followed an announcement by the Federal Government last week that CCT would be paid to the poorest households across the country as palliative measure to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home policy of the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The protesters, specifically demanded names of the beneficiaries of the CCT in their communities, as their traditional rulers also raised the alarm that they were not carried along to identify the poorest of the poor in their domains. They wanted to know the modalities used in selecting the beneficiaries.

Oniladuntan of Laduntanland, Oba Adebowale Adeyemi, in Ona-Ara council, told journalists during a telephone chat yesterday that: “We don’t know anything about CCT and we are yet to see anyone in our council to confirm to us that they benefitted from the money.”

The monarch noted that one of the coordinators for the CCT, Oyekola Oladipo, “said on the radio that we were all carried along before disbursement of the cash. But I want to tell the entire world that we are not aware and none of our people has received money.”