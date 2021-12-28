From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has re-emphasized the importance and relevance of traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace, security, tranquility, social cohesion and economic prosperity among the people of the country.

The Governor made the remark in Dakingari town, Suru Local Government during the tenth year anniversary of Lamido Dakingari, Alhaji Ja’afaru Haliru Mutube II on the throne as the District Head and Lamido Dakingari.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Shallah Gwandu, stated that his administration has placed utmost priority on the involvement of traditional rulers in decision making process, implementation of developmental projects and continuing efforts in securing lives and property of the citizenry.

Bagudu congratulated the Lamido Dakingari of attaining ten years on the throne and commended him for maintaining unity, peace, tranquility and progress among the people of his domain.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Umar Tuni Muhammad Dakingari, the Dean Faculty of Education Federal University Birnin Kebbi and former Provost Federal College of Education Katsina, dwelt on the necessity for leaders at all levels of governance to ensure justice and fairness in the tasks of leadership as well as facilitate the economic growth of the followership.

He traced the historical background of Dakingari Town and its inhabitants, commending Lamido Dakingari for upholding the ideals of the founding fathers of the town.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar represented by the Galadima of Gwandu, Alhaji Ibrahim KKB rejoiced with the Lamido Dakingari on achieving decade -long rule, directing all traditional rulers in Gwandu Emirate to remain loyal, obedient, and supportive to incumbent administration.

Addressing the gathering the Lamido Dakingari, Alhaji Ja’afaru Haliru Mutube II expressed immense appreciation and thankfulness to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, former Governor of Kebbi State Alhaji Sa’idu Usman Nasamu Dakingari as well as all indigenes of Dakingari for their support and fatherly advice to him, which led to the successes achieved in the rapid development of the district.

He pledge to continue to serve the people with the fear of God towards attaining the target objectives of uplifting the wellbeing of the people resident in all parts of his domain.