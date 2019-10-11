In a move aimed at sanitizing Oyo State highways and ensuring free flow of traffic, the Chairman Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi, yesterday led men and officers of the agency to impound fifty vehicles at the popular Iwo-Road, along Lagos-Ibadan Highway.

Several heavy-duty vehicles were indiscriminately parked along the road, causing huge obstruction to free vehicular movement along the corridor and paralyzing economic activities around the area. The trailers were taken to the agency’s headquarters at Agodi to free up traffic and allow business activities without of residents.

While addressing the drivers of the impounded vehicles, the chairman said the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde was not out to make life unbearable for the people of the state ‘’but to do all within the ambit of the law to woo foreign direct Investors by creating enabling environment devoid of avoidable and perpetual traffic jams.

“This operation is not to witch-hunt anybody. We are aware of the technical implications of the continuous parking of this heavy-duty vehicles whose imposing weights far supersedes that of the designed load-carrying capacity of the highways thus destroying the roads by creating portholes at different sections of the highways.