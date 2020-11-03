Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, has approved N6.6 billion for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to develop water transportation in the country.

The Managing Director of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, stated this when he appeared before Danjuma Goje-led Senate Committee on Marine Transportation.

He has therefore appealed to the Senate to put necessary legislation in place to help the agency develop and boost inland waterways in Nigeria.

He said: “In line with the economic recovery growth plan of President Muhammadu Buhari, the authority reiterates its determination, now more than ever, to upscale the development of Inland Water Transportation in Nigeria.

“I therefore seize this opportunity to appeal to the Senate to use your good offices to ensure and facilitate a conducive financial and legal environment that would provide the boost needed for NIWA to achieve its full potential.”

He told the panel that the N6.6bn capital component of the agency’s 2021 budget was essential to the completion of all ongoing projects and enhance revenue generation.

Moghalu told the Senate that the agency could not achieve actual project implementation in 2020 as a result of the delay in capital releases occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.