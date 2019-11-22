Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, raised serious concern about the current traffic gridlock experienced by Lagosians, following the ongoing maintenance of roads in the state.

The House commended the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for being proactive in road maintenance, but urged the governor to direct the Public Works Corporation embark on scheduled maintenance of the roads on week days, as well as on weekends instead of doing that peak periods.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who presided over the plenary session called on the security agencies like Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and Nigerian Police to desist from mounting road blocks while checking motorists’ vehicle particulars.

He also called on the state Commissioner for Transport to liaise with the contractors handling the ongoing construction of Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line, especially the officials handling road intersection at Agege, Ikeja and Sogunle, so as not to disrupt free flow of traffic

Hon. Temitope Adewale, who moved the motion advised the state government to invest in the development of water infrastructure and railway, even as he called on the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LATSMA) to identify traffic flash points with a view to ensuring that officials of the authority are posted to such locations to regulate traffic.

In his contribution, Hon Rotimi Olowo described the traffic situation in Lagos as unbearable, advising that the maintenance work on the roads should be carried out during weekends and off peak periods.