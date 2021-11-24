From Steve Agbota, Lagos

Issues bordering on the perennial traffic gridlock along the port corridor are expected to take the front seat on Thursday, November 25, as the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association (COMTUA) holds its 2021 delegates convention in Lagos.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday in Lagos, COMTUA’s National Organising Secretary, Mr Adeyinka Taofeek Aroyewun, said the convention will focus on issues affecting the business of haulage.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

COMTUA was formed by about six leading haulage associations, including the National Association of Road Transport Owners, Amalgamation of Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, Logistics, Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, National Association of Road Transport Workers.

Because COMTUA is a body of truck owners with a specific interest in the Nigerian maritime industry, the convention will dwell on the challenges of vehicular traffic and the poor state of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

According to COMTUA’s organising secretary, ‘the convention will focus on resolving the challenges of cargoes and haulage movement in Nigeria for effective domestication of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and promoting ease of doing business in the continent.’

He added that Prof Samuel Odewumi of the School of Transport, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, will be the Guest Speaker at the convention.

‘It is our general assembly and we will use the forum to congestion in the port as well as the escalating port expenses. As owners of haulage business, we are very much concerned about the state of the roads leading to Lagos ports. We are aware of the cost element of the bad road and the effect of port operations, especially congestion.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .