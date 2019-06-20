Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has said its members will comply with the state government traffic laws.

NURTW Chairman, Tajudeen Agbede, however, pleaded for time to educate his members on the traffic laws operational in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed his first Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works a day after his inauguration.

He reiterated the need for residents to obey rules contained in the executive order.

The governor also charged the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to arrest motorists who flout traffic laws and ensure they are punished accordingly, irrespective of their statuses.

Agbede said: “We are law-abiding citizens but we want to plead with the government to give us time to call our members to order.

“We are in support of the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu, but we plead that the government should always carry the unions along while making traffic laws. We also believe any law the government makes is in the interest of its citizens.”

He implored all NURTW members to always obey traffic laws put in place by the state government.

He also advised them to ensure their vehicle particulars are valid and they should have genuine driving licences, saying they were the certificates they needed to be on the road.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak, has called on Lagosians to embrace recent reforms introduced by the state government to sanitise the traffic situation and address poor refuse disposal habits in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a ‘Greater Lagos Project.’

Razak, who spoke in Ikeja, yesterday, welcomed the governor’s executive order declaring a state of emergency on environmental sanitation and traffic management matters.

Razak said the cooperation of the public, especially motorists and residents through positive attitudinal change were necessary for the executive order to achieve the desired objectives.

He said: “I want to commend the operation zero tolerance to indiscriminate waste disposal and traffic offences introduced by Governor Sanwo-Olu, but I strongly appeal to Lagosians to cooperate with the government in its determination to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic on Lagos roads and achieve a cleaner environment. The zero tolerance on traffic offences and waste disposal is for the common good and benefits of the people.”