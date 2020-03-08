Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Bodinga Wadata, has said henceforth, traffic light offenders would be followed and flagged down to stop and if the driver refuses to oblige, his number plate would be written down and announced on television or radio, and by extension, declare them wanted.

Wadata, who addressed newsmen recently in Abuja, explained that this became necessary due to the flagrant disrespect for traffic lights which has caused the death of innocent commuters.

He added that his personnel would be deployed across traffic light points in the FCT to ensure strict compliance, even though some of them had been hit by drivers while preventing them from escaping.

“Beating traffic light is a disturbing scenario and it is synonymous with suicide bombing because what you are actually doing is inviting head-on-head collision.

“Unfortunately for us, the attitude of drivers is very disheartening when it comes to obeying traffic rules and regulations. We have ensured that our personnel are dedicated to ensuring safety with our newly acquired bikes. It is not an easy job.

“Within the last two months since we started this operation I can assure you that we have recorded a lot of challenges in stopping people who have beaten the traffic light, they ran over our officers who are receiving treatment. But we are ready to ensure that traffic rules are respected.”