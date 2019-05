The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan expressway because of traffic gridlock at Ibafo-Magboro, up to the Long Bridge.

The gridlock stalled traffic in and out of Lagos.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC PRO blamed Julius Berger for the traffic jam and advised motorists to take alternative routes to Lagos to avoid delay.

The alternative routes recommended are LAGOS-OTA-ABEOKUTA; EPE-AJAH-IJEBU-ODE; LAGOS-IKORODU-SAGAMU.

A Nigerian made a Twitter post about the gridlock with venom: “@Toylink: don’t even think of using LAGOS/IBADAN EXPRESSWAY today. Its a disaster. Ppl slept n woke up in the traffic and still in it. This is a messed up country. This is d 7th month JB has been at one spot in the road construction. I jst can’t imagine this is a country”.