Merit Ibe

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that henceforth, motorists in Anambra state who commit traffic offences, will undergo psychiatric tests before being prosecuted for the violations.

The FRSC sector commander in the state, Corps Commander Andrew Kumapayi, issued the warning during the inauguration of the Association of Taxi Cab Operators of Anambra State, in Awka, recently.

Kumapayi said the corps, in collaboration with the Anambra State Government, was planning to put together a tripartite team involving representatives of the FRSC, Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs), and the state government, which would ensure that traffic offenders undergo psychiatric tests prior to facing prosecution.

The Corps Commander called on members of the association to obey traffic rules and regulations, observe COVID -19 protocols, install speed limiting device, and keep their vehicles in good order.

He advised drivers to embrace defensive driving technique as a way of avoiding reckless drivers who, among various other road traffic offences, beat traffic lights and overtake wrongly, thereby causing road accidents.

Inaugurating the association, the Commissioner for Transport in the state, Afam Mbanefo declared that Gov. Willie Obiano mandated him to drive and ensure the association becomes the best taxi cab operators’ body in Nigeria.

The commissioner disclosed that the state had developed an application for easy identification and safety of vehicles and occupants.

Addressing the association, the Vehicle Inspection Officer in charge of the state command, Mr. Ralph Okoye stressed the need for the association to bring their vehicles to his office after inauguration, for computerised inspection.