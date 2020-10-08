Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Conference of Directors, Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation, has bemoaned the high rate of accidents and deaths on the roads.

The National Chairman of the Conference, Sir Paul Bepeh, who made this known in Calabar while inaugurating the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) safety week for 2020 Ember months, said the accidents are caused by unsafe actions of the drivers.

Bepeh enjoined the drivers to always adhere strictly to safe practices and also the ten commandments of driving in line with this year’s campaign theme: “Say No to Road Crash, Stay safe.”

‘The unsafe act of this profession has caused a lot of deaths, injuries and pains in several families in our country over the years,’ he said.

‘As Nigeria marks its 60th anniversary, there is a need for all hands to be on deck to avoid colossal waste of Nigerian lives on our roads.

‘There is an urgent need for all road users to ensure the culture of safe driving by studying the ten commandments of the road,’ he said.

He listed the ten commandments to include pre-trip mental inventory, cutting distractions, keeping the speed down, following the 3-4 seconds rule, not depending on other drivers, among others.

He advised State Governments across the country to invest in equipping the road traffic officers in their states for efficient service delivery.