Traffic and flight activities peaked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja following resumption of work after the New Year celebrations.

The airport had witnessed a drop in activities since December 24, 2018, after most passengers traveled for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

During a visit to the airport on Wednesday, showed many travelers rushing to board their flights at the departures, while many others were coming out of the arrivals.

But as at yesterday, traffic was more at the arrival hall than the departures, while the international wing also witnessed an increase compared to what it had been since Christmas period.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said it recorded hitch-free operations during the festive period nationwide in terms of passengers and staff conducts.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, said it was the first time that there were no reports of confrontations between passengers and airport staff.

Yakubu said the authority had earlier put adequate measures in place to ensure that every traveler enjoyed maximum comfort in the airports.

She added that FAAN also gave out Christmas gifts to 300 children at their arrivals in various airports, across the country on Decembe 24, 2018 as part of activities to herald the season.

Yakubu gave assurance that FAAN would continue to ensure comfort and satisfaction of passengers at the nation’s airports.

“It was a hitch-free and peaceful operation throughout the festive period because there were no reports of confrontations between our staff and passengers and airlines.

“For the first time in many years, we had peaceful operation throughout Christmas and new year without a single report of staff or passengers displaying unruly behaviours.

“FAAN put in place adequate measures to ensure passengers comfort and we even gave out Christmas gifts to 300 arriving children on December 24,” she said.

A passenger, Mr Clement Adaji, said there was improvement in service delivery at the airport in recent times even as he called for standardisation of the nation’s airports.

Adaji said that more airlines were needed in the country to make it easier for travelers to buy tickets at affordable prices during festive periods.

He said it was difficult for many travelers to get tickets during the rush hours due to inadequate number of aircrafts in the country.

According to him, government should continue with its plan to establish a new national carrier to grow the economy.

On the other hand, Mrs Mary Johnson, a civil servant, said she expected a better air transport sector in 2019 considering the recent improvement in the airports, especially Abuja and Lagos.

Johnson urged government to also encourage local airlines to succeed and ensure reduced cost of air travels. She also prayed that the coming general elections would be peaceful and usher in new era of better life for the people.

“I want government to improve air travel in Nigeria but my major concern is the coming election which I am praying should end peacefully and usher in a new era for us,” she said.