Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM has launched a Mobile App to enhance prompt and timely dissemination of traffic advisory and information to enable road users navigate smoothly across the metropolis on a daily basis.

Its General Manager, Tayo Akanle, in a statement, said the Mobile App, tagged: “Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM,” is an innovative way of providing an additional platform to boost listenership and strengthen the existing relationship with the public.

“The Mobile App will complement the station’s drive to provide timely, accurate traffic information and advisory to commuters within the Lagos metropolis and beyond. Lagosians should endeavour to leverage on it as an accessible means of getting comprehensive traffic information while on the move,” Akanle said.

He said the idea was borne out of the need to reach out to a larger audience, through timely notification and pop-ups, as such push notifications will assist users to conveniently navigate their way around the metropolis towards ensuring prompt arrival at their destination points.

The general manager said the initiative, which is in line with the Traffic Management and Transportation component of the THEMES development agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, is not only aimed at providing traffic information to listeners continually but also to create more awareness about the station within and outside the state.

“Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM App, which can be downloaded from Play Store for Android and Apple Store for Apple device users respectively, is an informative platform that is tailored, rich in content and designed for making true and sincere connection with our listeners.

“The various features on the Mobile App, such as play and stop, live traffic updates, social media pages, eyewitness, news and other reports will have a lasting impact on the listeners,” the general manager said.