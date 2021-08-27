From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, has described human trafficking as a deadly crime that is capable of truncating the future of any nation due to its spiral effects on, not only the victims, but the entire family.

He disclosed that the Agency has commenced acquisition of modern equipments and upgrading existing operational strategies with enhanced capacity building for its operatives for the purpose of fishing out trafficking barons and their accomplices within and outside the Country.

He, therefore, called on members of the National Assembly, State Governors, development partners and other stakeholders to join hands with the Agency for improved advocacy and support.

Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed who unveiled the Agency’s remodelled communication platforms which included ultra-modern call centre, and the debut of its 627 short code for enhanced and prompt reportage of cases of human trafficking across the world, said the Agency has strategically positioned itself for reinvigorated against human trafficking.

The NAPTIP boss expressed displeasure over the huge statistics and frightening data of the prevalence of human trafficking across the country, saying, “human trafficking is one of the deadliest crimes that is affecting many families across the country and yet under-reported.

“The statistics and data on the prevalence of this phenomenon even in the northern parts of the country makes me sad. Therefore, there is the need for full cooperation and support of the whole nation.”

In their separate speeches, Representative of European Union Delegation, Eleni Zerzelidou and Project Manager of Expertise France Nigeria, Mrs. Abimbola Adewumi, promised to continue to support the Agency in order to tackle the menace of human trafficking in the Country.