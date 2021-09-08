From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Tragedy has hit the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) community as three of its lecturers were reported to have died at the school on the same day.

The deaths were coming a few weeks after two lecturers of the university were abducted by gunmen.

A source from the university named the late lecturers as Prof. A. I. Nwabughuogu of the History/International Relations Department, Dr D. S. Okoroigwe of Geography/Planning Department and Dr Osince Okike of Political Science. All were said to have died last Friday.

Although causes of their deaths could not be immediately ascertained, however, the source revealed that many lecturers in the school were going through economic hardship.

He said: “We are being owed more than seven months’ salaries; the last time we were paid was January 2021.”

A senior academic staff of the university, confirmed the three deaths, describing the situation as unfortunate.

The spokesperson of the university, Chijioke Nwogu, could not be reached for comments on the development.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.