Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A ghastly motor accident involving two trucks, two tricycles and an 18-seater bus, has claimed the lives of ten persons on Gombe/Biu bye pass road on Tuesday.

Ten others who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals within Gombe, the State capital.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Muazu Ishaq, told Daily Sun that some of the injured victims brought to the hospital had fractures while one was referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe.

Dr. Muazu said the victim could not be admitted due to none availability of space in the hospital hence he was referred to FTH. He also confirmed that some dead bodies were deposited in the mortuary and added that three persons have been identified by their relatives.

A commercial tricycle worker and a survivor of the accident who identified himself as Malam Muktar also told Daily Sun that the truck driver was over speeding and he lost control and hit other vehicles including two tricycles which were rendered damaged in the clash.

When contacted, Dr. Godwin Omiko, Sector Commander of the FRSC confirmed the incident and said casualties were receiving treatment at various hospital in the state. He said he was yet to ascertain the number of dead bodies.

However, the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has condoled with the families and relatives of the victims.

The governor who in a statement issued by his media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli said his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims in their trying moment. He also expressed sadness over the recurrence of road accidents involving articulated vehicles around the same axis of the metropolis.

While urging operators of heavy vehicles and motorists to obey road safety regulations in order to safeguard lives and properties of the people the governor disclosed plans to introduce and implement more stringent measures that will help in curbing road traffic accidents in the state.