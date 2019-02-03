Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Twelve persons on Sunday afternoon lost their lives in a fatal motor accident which occurred around Siun town, along Abeokuta-Sagamu express road, Ogun State.

The fatal crash which was confirmed by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, involved a black KIA Cerato car and a Toyota Sports Utility Van, which was conveying passengers from Kuto Motor Park in Abeokuta to Sagamu.

According to Oladele, the driver of the KIA car inbound Abeokuta was driving on high speed when the car suffered a burst tyre and the driver applied the brake suddenly, leading to loss of control of the car.

The car with the registration number Lagos KJA 806 BT, was reported to have left its lane, climbed the median and collided with the passenger vehicle traveling on the opposite direction.

The FRSC Sector Commander added that the resultant crash led to the death of 12 persons, including the driver of the KIA car and 11 occupants of the Toyota SUV with registration number Lagos LSR 334 FF.

Oladele explained further that bodies of the victims of the crash – five males, six females and a child – have been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The FRSC Sector Commander, however, urged members of the public whose family members travelled within the period to contact the FRSC Command in Abeokuta or OOUTH, Sagamu for identification of the victims.

He also advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, including driving with good tyres and avoid excessive speeding.