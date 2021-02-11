Tragedy struck again in Kano as no fewer that thirteen persons were killed in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Kano- Zaria Express Way.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told Daily Sun that the victims were returning from a wedding party when their vehicle crashed around Kurna Kofa Junction in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the deceased were mainly relatives and members of the same family in the state, adding that while the deceased had been buried in the state according to Islamic rites, the survivals were all conveyed to Kura General Hospital in the same area.

Already, the authorities at the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state has initiated a preliminary investigation into the likely cause of the accident, especially as it was gathered that it was the officers of the Nigeria Police, rather than the personnel of the Road Safety Corps, that were directly involved in the evacuation of the crash- victims.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano State Command, Zurairu Mato, confirmed the accident in a telephone interview and restated the need for care and caution to be exercised by drivers, even as he extended his heart- felt condolences to the families of the deceased. End.