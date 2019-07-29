Linus Oota, Lafia

No fewer than 15 people were killed in Akwanga Local government of Nasarawa State following a road accident that occurred in the area this morning.

The accident which happened at about 8 am involved a Carina station wagon car conveying ten passengers including the driver and a Hilux pick up van; they had a head-on collusion leaving all the occupants of the two vehicles dead.

An eye witness account revealed that the two vehicles collided while trying to dodge some potholes on the road about eight kilometres to the local government headquarters.

According to a source at the scene of the incident, John Muhammed, the station wagon was heading for Akwanga local government headquarters while the Hilux pick up bus was going to Lafia en route to Abuja when the incident happened.

About the time of filing this report, attempts were still being made by residents of the area to pull out bodies trapped in the wreckage of the affected vehicles.

Respite could not come immediately as neither men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) nor other security agencies were available to assist in the rescue operation.

Efforts were made to invite the FRSC, Akwanga unit to no avail when Daily Sun arrived at the scene of the incident, leaving other commuters with no option than using axes and other equipment they could lay hands on to free the victim.

Some commercial drivers who arrived at the scene of the incident had to discharge their passengers in other to assist in the evacuation of the dead bodies.

Mustapha Abdullahi, one of the drivers who claimed to be coming from Abuja to Lafia, appealed to motorists plying the road to be cautious in view of the bad road.

He also called on the Federal government to expedite action on the dualisation of the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia road to reduce the rate of accidents on the only road linking the North and South.