From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two unidentified Construction Company workers have reportedly lost their lives following an accident at a construction site in Benin City.

The accident was said have occurred Saturday at about 2 pm at Ogiso junction, off Murtala Mohammed Way when workers were working on Ogiso Flood Control Programme, awarded by Edo State Government.

Eyewitnesses said the workers were working in a deep drainage when a cement mixing vehicle caved into the drainage in an attempt to empty its content into the drainage, burying the two workers alive.

The driver of the ill fated vehicle and some other workers were said to have jumped to safety unhurt.

It was gathered that Supervisors on site made desperate and frantic efforts to save the lives of the workers but the gradient of the road as well as the absence of a heavy crane posed obstacle to their rescue.

At the time of this‎ report yesterday, no worker was seen on site while the badly damaged cement mixer was still inside the drainage.

Efforts to get the comment of the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor (SP), on the incident failed as he would not respond to calls made to him on his mobile phone.