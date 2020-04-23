Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Odekpe and Alla communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday this week between the communities over a boundary dispute.

An indigene of the community who didn’t want his name in print told Daily Sun that the crisis made the youths of the communities to attack one another at mid night.

The source wondered why the government and the representatives of the people in the communities kept quiet over the development.

“I want to ask our representatives in Anambra State government , does it mean that you people did not hear what is happening now at Olumnanasa ward 2 between Odekpe and Alla Anugwa?

“Or do we wait until they finish themselves? We have traditional rulers from Anambra West ; we have a local government chairman in Anambra West ; We have House of Assembly representatives; we have a commissioner; we have councilors; all of them are in the government of Anambra State, leaving our brothers to be slaughtering themselves like this?

“You people should do something about it ; they are our brothers. Let us come together and know what to do to stop them from killing themselves.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, said the state commandant, David Bille, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the clashes.

He said: “NSCDC Anambra West divisional office was alerted of a bloody clash between Odekpe town and Alla community in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State over a lingering boundary dispute between the communities.”