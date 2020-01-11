Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Tragedy struck on Saturday along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway where a pregnant woman was run over by a commercial bus.
The victim died on the spot, but the driver of the bus escaped from the scene for fear of being lynched by the mob.
The incident occurred at the busy Koka junction on the expressway.
Eyewitnesses said the deceased pregnant woman was already at the road median, waiting for the opportunity to cross to the Ibusa side of the busy area.
Sources said she was at the spot when she got crushed by the vehicle coming from Onitsha end apparently developed brake problems.
It was learnt that the deceased was with another man at the same spot when the accident occurred but the man quickly escaped from the scene.
One of the eyewitnesses, a hawker, said he was directly opposite the woman selling his items at the Koka side of the road when the accident happened.
As at press time, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), were on hand to evacuate the bus from the road.
Occupants of the ill-fated bus survived the accident.
