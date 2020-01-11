Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck on Saturday along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway where a pregnant woman was run over by a commercial bus.

The victim died on the spot, but the driver of the bus escaped from the scene for fear of being lynched by the mob.

The incident occurred at the busy Koka junction on the expressway.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased pregnant woman was already at the road median, waiting for the opportunity to cross to the Ibusa side of the busy area.

Sources said she was at the spot when she got crushed by the vehicle coming from Onitsha end apparently developed brake problems.