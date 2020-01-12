Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck on Saturday along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway where a pregnant woman was run over by a commercial bus.

The victim died on the spot, but the driver of the bus escaped from the scene for fear of being lynched by a mob.

The incident occurred at the busy Koka junction on the expressway.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased pregnant woman was already at the road median, waiting for the opportunity to cross over to the Ibusa roadside of the busy area.

Sources said she was at the spot when she got crushed by the vehicle coming from Onitsha end but had developed brake problems.

Sunday Sun learnt that the deceased was with another man on the same spot when the accident occurred but the man quickly ran out of the scene.

One of the Eyewitnesses, a hawker said he was directly opposite the woman selling his items at the Koka side of the road when the accident happened.

At press time, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were on hand to evacuate the bus from the road.

Occupants of the ill-fated bus survived the accident.