From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck on Thursday along the Asaba-Ibusa road, Delta State, where an unidentified commercial motorcycle operator (Okada rider) was ran over by a convoy on escort mission.

Two Hilux vans of the recently created security outfit, Operation Delta Hawk were said to be escorting a black SUV Jeep and a Tundra when the accident occurred.

Eyewitness informed that the Okada rider was plying against traffic when the Tundra that was on the right of way, and in top speed, ran it over.

“The escort vehicles were on high speed coming towards Asaba, when they rammed into the Okada man who was plying one-way an opposite direction with the escorts and immediately the Turndra hit the Okada man.

“The man died on the spot while the Turndra veered off the road and hit high tension electricity poles.

“The escorts stopped immediately and removed the plate number in the Turndra to continue their journey when sympathisers and the Okada men besieged the jeep in protest that they have killed someone.

“Even when the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) came to scene because of their damaged poles could not say anything as they met the corpse of the Okada man lying on the ground,” an eyewitness explained.

Contacted, public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya and her counterpart in Federal Road Safety Corps, Kenneth Ognonna promised to get back but did not as of time of filing this report.