Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Tragedy struck in Amaokpo Nike village in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State on Wednesday as the decomposing bodies of a man, his pregnant wife and three of his four children were discovered inside their apartment.

A resident who spoke to Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity said that when they discovered that nobody had come out of the building between Tuesday and Wednesday, they knew that something was wrong, so, they started dialing the man’s phone number which rang without response.

He said that it was when they broke the window that it was discovered that the entire family had died and were already decomposing except the man’s first son who was unconscious.

According to him, “we decided to transport the bodies to St Basil Hospital close to the local government secretariat but they were rejected. So, we left it in the vehicle till this morning.

“We informed the state Ministry of Health, they came this morning (Thursday) and carried the corpses to the National Orthopedic Hospital Mortuary. They were also here this morning to decontaminate the man’s compound”.

One of the relatives who was seen at the compound revealed that the man’s first son who was found unconscious was responding to treatment at the same hospital.