Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck in Benin on Friday, when a principal lecturer with the defunct College of Education Ekiadolor, now Tayo Akpata University, Mr Friday Orobator, committed suicide by hanging himself at his Obakhazbaye residence over his alleged inability to cater for himself and‎ family.

Recall that staff and pensioners of‎ institution had protested for over one month to the Edo State government to pay their outstanding salaries and pensions of over 11 months, but respite did not come as the government claim it was not owing them.

Orobator’s body was said to have been discovered behind his apartment at about 1:30pm with rope which he used to hang himself tied around his neck.

The incident attracted a large crowd of neighbours, sympathisers and passers-by who expressed shock over his death.

The late Orobator said to be in his 50s was a member of the College of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU), and a principal lecturer at the Department of Adult Education.

‎He was said to have complained bitterly to close associates over his lack of money and inability to attend to his failing health.

The late lecturer was said to have told a colleague last Wednesday that he was tired of begging for money from friends to cater for his family needs and his health challenges.

His family members declined to comment on the incident as they were mourning the death of their breadwinner.

The Chairman of College of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU), Comrade Fred Omonuwa, in his comment, said their colleagues died because of his inability to access medical services and appealed to the state government to pay the workers their 13-month salary arrears.