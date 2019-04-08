Eseohe Arhebamen-Yamasaki

His Royal Highness, Prince Nathaniel Osayande, Crown Prince and heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Ugu (Oba N’Ugu) and the Enogie-ship (dukedom) of Umoghun-Nokhua in Edo State, has passed away. According to reports, he was killed in a fatal accident which happened along Benin-Abraka expressway on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Prince Nathaniel was born on November 11, 1988; he died at 30, shortly before his inauguration to the throne of Ugu, planned later this month.

“It is obvious that the entire community had been thrown into darkness as we lost the opportunity of been rule by a young vibrant, intelligent, dogged and radical prince, Nathaniel,” wrote Omosefe Desmond Osayande, a member of the Umoghun-Nokhua Students’ Association (UNSA) on UNSA’s Facebook page. “My eyes are full of tears and my heart disquieted within me since I saw my Prince lying down lifeless.”

Due to Prince Nathaniel’s efforts to raise awareness of Ugu, the kingdom has been the recent subject of several Nollywood films. Prince Nathaniel was educated in Finance and Accounting at the University of Benin, most notably using his skills to remedy the Umoghun-Nokhua community’s lack of electricity for eight years due to financial mismanagement.

According to Eseohe Arhebamen-Yamasaki, Ugu’s ambassador in the United States, Prince Nathaniel was reportedly departing a meeting with the Oba of Benin, a relative, when the car accident occurred.

“We are utterly heartbroken,” said a family historian, Duke Oshodi. “Our hopes are dashed.”

Details of cause of the accident are under investigation. Despite traveling with several others in the same vehicle, Prince Nathaniel was the accident’s sole fatality.