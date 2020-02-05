Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two school children have been killed while two others sustained injuries when an overhead water tank fell into a classroom at Royal Kings Foundation Nursery and Primary School Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the water tanker of about 800 gallons capacity filled with water fell from its high stand from a house close to the school on the roof of the classroom where the children were.

The state Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said that the children were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“On 5/01/2020, an overhead tank filled with water fell into a classroom of Royal Kings Foundation Nursery and Primary School Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu rushed to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that the overhead tank of about 800 gallons capacity filled with water fell from its high stand from a neighbouring house adjacent to the school on the roof of the pre-nursery class and directly into the classroom.

“As a result, four children sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Idemili hospital Nkpor for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, two of the children namely, Wisdom Ezewudo ‘m’ aged about 3 years and a female pupil of about 2 years, whose identity is yet to be ascertained were confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor while two others namely Chimelumeze Obelenwa ‘m’ aged one year seven months and Kosisochukwu Anthony ‘m’ aged one year ten months are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang, has commiserated with parents of the victims and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.