Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Ugwu Chelekwu village, Okija community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday as firebreak which occurred at the residence of Mr Chukwuma Aduhuba claimed the lives of his three children.

The fire outbreak which took place at about 2am on the fateful day also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement yesterday, said that the police rushed to the scene upon receipt of a distress call on the ugly development and cordoned off the scene while local volunteers helped to put out the fire.

Mohammed said: “Today 15/2/ 2020 at about 02:am, there was a fire outbreak at the resident of one Chukwuma Aduhuba ‘m’ of Ugwu Chelekwu Village, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. As a result three of his children namely (1) Chimankpan Aduhuba ‘m’ aged 5 years (2) Munachimso Aduhuba ‘m’ aged 2 years and (3) Kamsiyochi Aduhuba ‘f’ aged 2 months sustained varying degrees of burns and died on the spot while property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

“Following the distress call, police patrol team led by DPO Okija Division rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and the fire was put off by local volunteers before the arrival of fire fighters.

“Meanwhile, the victims were photographed and corpses buried by parents according to their customs.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident please”, he said.