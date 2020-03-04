Ben Dunno, Warri

Two mobile policemen attached to Molpol 41, Gombe State, were killed at a popular night club in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, in the early hours of today (Wednesday) by gunmen.

Also shot dead during the bloody attack was a civilian (yet to be identified) who had gone to the club to enjoy himself; he was cut down during the exchange of fire between the police and the attackers.

The identity of the deceased mobile policemen attached to Molpol 41 in Gombe State, who were on special duty in Delta State are Inspector Jafar Adamu, with police enlisting number 232566 with a service AK 47 rifle No 0354768 with a double magazine of 60 rounds.

The second deceased has been identified as Sergeant Andrew Musa, with police enlisting number 417647 and a service AK 47 rifle No 022850, with a double magazine of 60 rounds.

Sources close to the scene of the incident said the attackers who came well prepared at about 12:46 am, wasted no time in shooting in the direction of their target.

According to a source who identified himself as Roland, “the entire area became a war theatre for over 30 minutes as the dead police engaged the invaders in a fierce gun duel before they were finally shot dead and their rifles carted away.

“They (deceased mobile policemen) gave a good account of themselves; they showed gallantry.

“Too bad they fell to the superior firepower of the attackers who were more in number and armed with sophisticated weapons during the operation,” he said.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, said he had despatched men from the command’s special task force team, ‘Operation Safe Delta’, to join the police on the ground to conduct a preliminary investigation into the case.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out those behind the dastardly act and bringing them to justice.

It would be recalled that barely three weeks ago, another mobile policeman on special to guard at a church along Jakpa road, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State was also shot dead by gunmen at a makeshift restaurant where he had gone to eat and his rifle carted away.

This would bring the number of mobile policemen killed in the state in the last two years to about 24; all the victims’ rifles were carted away by their assailants.