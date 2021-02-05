From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The precinct of a church in Azia community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was on Thursday night violated when gunmen invaded the worship centre and killed a man whose name was given as Ken Ekwesianya. The attackers also killed his wife and daughter.

The incident, it was gathered, happened around 7pm on the fateful day. As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear what led to the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a terse statement, in response to inquiries from journalists on Friday.

“Yes, investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and effort is being intensified in order to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice”, Mohammed stated.

However, efforts to get further details from him proved abortive as he neither picked calls to his phone nor returned same.