Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Resident electoral Commissioner, Professor James Apam has confirmed the death of an ad-hoc electoral officer in a boat mishap in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State while on election duty on Saturday.

According to the electoral commissioner, the deceased ad-hoc staff was a student of Kogi State Polytechnic in Lokoja engaged for the governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, the results of Kogi State governorship election are being announced now at the governorship election collation centre at the state headquarters of INEC in Lokoja, capital of the state.

The results of seven local government areas have so far been announced out of 21 local government areas of the state.

The governorship election has stirred controversy among the political class as tension mounts in the state ahead of final declaration of the governorship election results.