Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Tragedy struck in Anambra State as seven family members lost their lives while six others sustained various degrees of injury in a ghastly motor accident along Ogidi-Abatete road in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident involved a Mecedez tipper loaded with sand and a 608 bus, with 19 persons onboard conveying one kindred from the area to a burial ceremony when it collided with the sand loaded tipper lorry.

An eye witness who put the number of casualties at seven, said the tipper had a tyre burst, resulting to loss of control and subsequently rammed into the bus.

He said, “No fewer than seven persons died on the spot while other passengers sustained degrees of injuries.

“Most of them were members of the same family going for a burial ceremony.

The State Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo said the corpses had been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment.

“We received a distress call on a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred at near Buckie Polytechnic, along Ogidi-Abatete road. FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD, drivers name given as FC Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included, Seventeen (17) adult males, One (1) female adult and One (1) female child. Totalling Nineteen (19).They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six (6) male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi. Information reaching us after a Hospital Follow-Up today Saturday 13 June, 2020 states that Four (4) have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi condole with the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims quick recovery, warning vehicle owners and drivers against the use of expired or worn-out tyres, particularly during rainy season.

“He equally advises that only brand new tyres should be used in vehicles as most fairly used tyres, popularly called “tokumbo tyres” are expired tyres.