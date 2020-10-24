Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck yesterday morning in Benin City, as unidentified man reportedly fell to death, after join‎ing hundreds of youths to stormed the government warehouse on Medical Store Road, Uselu, and looted COVID-19 palliative items stored up in the warehouse.

The man had allegedly gained access to the palliative warehouse through the rear opening created by the looters on the roof at the back of the warehouse and died in attempt to escape with his loot.

He was said to have attempted to exit through the same channel but lost his balance and fell headlong, hitting his head on the hard concrete and died instantly.

A lady was also seen in a video recording of the looted warehouse, bleeding profusely, as she was being carried by two men.

She had an injury on the back of her neck, but the narrator did not disclose the source of the wound.

‎The youths, who had earlier in the morning, been prevented by military personnel from carrying out the act, succeeded in breaking the human shield mounted by the military and entered the warehouse.

No incident of shooting was recorded as the youths helped themselves to the food items in the warehouse.