From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A 35-year-old man whose name was given as Kingsley Igwe, on Thursday, allegedly killed his wife, Onyinye Obi, with a kitchen knife. The incident happened at Dueze Street, Otigba in 3-3 area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, confirmed the incident. He said that police have arrested the suspect and that investigations had commenced into the matter.

The statement partly read: “On 4/3/2021 at about 4:am, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station arrested one Kingsely Igwe ‘m’, aged 35 years of Nise in Awka South LGA but resident at Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife one Onyinye Obi ‘f’ aged 31 years with a kichen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpse deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy. The knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as exhibit.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual cause of the incident.”