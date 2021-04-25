It was learnt that the deceased were traveling to Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government from Benin to attend a wedding ceremony of their friend and relation when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that 10 passengers were in the vehicle and nine of them died on instantly while one passenger sustained serious injuries.

It further gathered that the bus conveying the victims collided with a truck conveying cement from the the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, killing the nine persons.

Most of the accident victims are said to be indigenes of Ewatto community where the wedding ceremony was to be take place.

Their bodies were reportedly taken to mortuary while the injured one was rush to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted for comment, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commandant, Mr. Benamesia, said he was yet to confirm the exact number of persons that died in the accident.