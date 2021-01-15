From Tony Osauzo, Benin

It w‎as tears and sorrow yesterday as road accidents claimed 15 lives in Arue-Uromi and Agbede in Edo State.

The Arue-Uromi accident reportedly provoked anger as the six casu‎alty involved, four girls and two boys were said to be children of one family.

One account of the incident said the children were crossing the road while another said they were playing football when an approaching Mercedes Benz car in an attempt to dodge a pothole, swerved and killed them‎.

It was learnt that the incident immediately provoked rage from residents of the area who blocked the road and burnt the Mercedes.

The Agbede accident which was said to be a multiple accident involving Petrol tanker, a Sienna bus and two other vehicles, reportedly claimed nine lives, eight males and‎ one female.

Unspecified number of other passengers were also said to have‎ sustained injuries.

Edo State Sector‎ Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Henry Benameisia, who confirmed the accident, attributed it to break failure on the part of the tanker as well as over speeding by the Sienna bus.