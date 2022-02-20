From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A twenty nine year old tank installer and maintainer simply identified as Ahmed lost his life last night while working on a petrol tank at a popular filling station along Offa Garage road, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The terrible incident occurred at about half past seven last night, opposite Adisco Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The victim it was gathered came from Ibadan with his boss for the job suddenly suffocated while they were performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station and eventually died.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, firemen from the Kwara State Fire Service were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed over to his boss, Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

Report says, the casualty was careless as he embarked on the work without putting on the necessary safety gear.

In his reaction, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince John Falade urged the general public to be more safety conscious, particularly workers to always endeavor to use safety equipment at all time to safe their lives.