From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Three youths were yesterday confirmed dead at Akpoha axis of Afikpo-Abakaliki Expressway in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident happened on Saturday morning when an articulated vehicle veered off the road and rammed into the victims.

Angry residents of the area blocked the ever-busy road in protest against the incident.

A community source who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed sadness over the development and advised commuters not to escalate the situation.

“We are not happy over this development. A truck killed three of our youths and dumped their corpses in the bush and that’s why we are protesting about it.

“I will advise people [road users] to turn back. We are not happy at all. How can the truck driver kill our youths and hide their corpses?” the source

Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, explained that the incident was occasioned by an accident.

According to him, “it’s as a result of a fatal motor accident where an okada rider and passenger were crushed to death.”

