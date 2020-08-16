Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

At least five person escaped death as tragedy averted when an an articulated vehicle loaded with 40,000 liters of Associated Gas Oil (AGO) collided with a Mercedes Benz truck at River Niger Bridge, Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaken while on speed as the five persons in the tricks came out unhurt.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Kamal Musa who confirmed the accident said that Onitsha Unit Command have condoned off the crash scene and had commenced traffic control while a tow truck from Asaba was deployed to tow off the trucks.

“At about 0630hrs this morning Sunday 16th August 2020, an articulated vehicle loaded with 40,000 liters of Associated Gas Oil (AGO) with enlistment number ENU 757ZX collided with a M/Benz Truck with registration number NNE XB on the Niger Bridge Onitsha .

“According to eyewitnesses, a total of five( 5) male adults involved all came out with out injury .The crash was caused by wrongful overtaking while on top speed.

“FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command have condoned off the crash scene and commenced traffic control while a tow truck from Asaba was contacted and deployed to tow off the trucks” Musa said.

He however said that Sector Commander FRSC Anambra State, Mr. Andrew A. Kumapayi warned motorists to shun over speeding and dangerous overtaking while on the highways.