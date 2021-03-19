From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh round of fear, Friday, enveloped the ancient city of Kano, following the discovery of an improvised explosive device in the bush path at Aujirawa Alkali village in the outskirts of the state capital.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the device, which was discovered earlier in the day near the main road, threw the whole area into a state of confusion, forcing motorists and other road users to speed away from the troubled spot.

While confirming the development which has since sent jitters down the spines of residents of the state, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa explained that “ At about 5.00 am, a suspicious object was found in a bush at Aujirawa Alkali village in Gezewa Local Government Area of Kano State”

He explained that the affected area was immediately cordoned off by Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the Nigeria Police who confirmed the object to be an improvised explosive device

“ The explosive was detonated successfully with the use of technical equipment” he declared while adding that the police have since commenced full investigation into the development.

He called on the people of the state to be extra- vigilant, imploring them to report immediately to the police the presence of any suspicious object or item in the immediate environs.

He also tasked them to report the presence of any suspicious movement of person(s) to the nearest police station.

It could be recalled that in the past two years or more, Kano State has not recorded any case of improvised explosive device or bomb blast, the reason the present development is a cause of serious concern in the state. End.