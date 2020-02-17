Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Tragedy has occurred at Udeni community in Uhunmwode local government of Edo State following the death of five of its leaders in a fatal road accident.

The accident reportedly occurred at Egba junction along Benin – Auchi expressway at about 7.30 pm on Saturday night.

The victims were said to have been returning to the community after attending a funeral ceremony of an in-law to one of the community leaders in Benin City, the state capital.

Four of the occupants were said to have been burnt to death while another victim simply identified as Jerry died at the hospital on Sunday.

A survivor of the crash who simply identified himself as Best, said: “We were heading home along Egba junction when one saloon car crossed the path of our 18-seater Hiace bus.

“In an attempt to avoid hitting the vehicle, our driver lost control and hit the road median and in the process, our bus fell and burst into flame.”

Some other victims with vary degrees of injuries were said to be receiving medical attention at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The sector commander of Edo State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Benamaisia confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the command recorded three deaths while others were rushed to the hospital.