Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the killing of 47 soldiers by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

The soldiers from Operation LAFIYA DOLE, were said to have been ambushed and killed while on clearance operation at Gorgi, area of the state.

This is coming on the heels of conflicting reports that the terrorists killed about 150 soldiers after information about their movements was leaked to the terrorists.

Several of the soldiers are said to have escaped and missing in action at the time of filing this report.

The casualties are said to have included the commanding officer of the battalion, the Second In Command, the Artillery Major and the Sector 2, Air liaison officer and some Air-force officers.

The deceased were said to have been burnt beyond recognition after the terrorists attacked the rear convoy where the Multi barrel Rocket launcher(MBRL) and Sino truck (yellow bucket) loaded with soldiers were positioned.

But at a news conference in Abuja, the DHQ said it lost 47, military personnel in the attack which it described as unfortunate.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, said: “As you know, we are in a fluid conflict situation and our gallant troops are out there at the frontlines.

“Ladies and gentlemen, between 21 and 23 March 2020, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, were on clearance and fighting patrol operation to Gorgi in Borno State which successfully done. However, during consolidation, they were ambushed by elements of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“Sadly, we suffered some casualties in the unfortunate attack. However, the Air Component of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE scrambled immediately and provided Close Air Support to the ground troops. While the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, as well as the fighter jets, engaged the Boko Haram Terrorists immobilising killing some of the terrorists and immobilizing a gun truck. Some others who attempted to withdraw were also mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks.

“The Defence Headquarters commiserate with the families of our fallen gallant heroes who paid the supreme price in the course of defending our fatherland. We assure Nigerians that the armed forces and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East and other parts of the country will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation.”